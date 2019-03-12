LeVert managed 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes Monday against Detroit.

LeVert bounced back from Saturday's two-point performance to reach double-figures for the third time in four games. His line was boosted by a minor bump in minutes provided by the Nets large halftime lead. LeVert has struggled to return to his early-season form since returning from injury. Primarily, his ability to coexist with D'Angelo Russell has come into question. LeVert's struggles have cost him a spot in the starting lineup for the past three contests and until the third-year guard returns to his early-season consistency, he'll likely play a slightly diminished role compared to what he faced prior to his absence.