Nets' Caris LeVert: Solid line in win
LeVert managed 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes Monday against Detroit.
LeVert bounced back from Saturday's two-point performance to reach double-figures for the third time in four games. His line was boosted by a minor bump in minutes provided by the Nets large halftime lead. LeVert has struggled to return to his early-season form since returning from injury. Primarily, his ability to coexist with D'Angelo Russell has come into question. LeVert's struggles have cost him a spot in the starting lineup for the past three contests and until the third-year guard returns to his early-season consistency, he'll likely play a slightly diminished role compared to what he faced prior to his absence.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...