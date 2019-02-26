LeVert totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in the Nets' win over the Spurs on Monday.

LeVert continues to validate his seemingly early return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for 42 games. Since his return to the lineup on Feb. 8, he's averaged 9.4 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 23.8 minutes. He could be in for a big final stretch of the season as he continues to get re-acclimated and see his minutes rise.