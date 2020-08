LeVert (thigh) will be in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old sat out Tuesday's win over the Bucks with a bruised thigh, but he's good to go for Wednesday's matchup. LeVert averaged 25.5 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 33.5 minutes in his first two bubble games.