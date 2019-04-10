LeVert will start Wednesday's game against the Heat.

LeVert will get the starting nod after Joe Harris (foot) was ruled out. LeVert's largely returned to his early season form recently and is averaging 16.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over his last five games.

