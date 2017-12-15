Nets' Caris LeVert: Starting Friday
LeVert will start Friday's game against the Raptors.
With both Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll sidelined, both LeVert and Joe Harris will move into the starting five on the wing. LeVert is coming off of a 15-point outing Thursday against the Knicks, which marked his fifth straight game with at least 12 points.
