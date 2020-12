LeVert will start at point guard in Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

With Kyrie Irving (rest) and Kevin Durant (rest) sidelined, LeVert is in line for a major uptick in usage Monday. He will no doubt be a very chalky play in DFS formats as a result. The 26-year-old will replace Irving as the team's primary facilitator, and will be backed up by Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet at point guard.