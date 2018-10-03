LeVert will pick up the start in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are set to be without starting power forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip), so they'll go with a smaller lineup that features D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, LeVert, DeMarre Carroll and Jarrett Allen. Once Hollis-Jefferson is healthy, one of Crabbe, LeVert and Carroll will shift to the bench, though who exactly it will be is uncertain at this point in time. Even if LeVert is eventually forced to come off the bench, the Nets love his upside and think he can play three different positions, so that should keep him on the floor for a significant amount of minutes all year.