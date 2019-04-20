Nets' Caris LeVert: Starting Saturday
LeVert's starting Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
LeVert will get the start in place of DeMarre Carroll, who's been ineffective through three first round games. LeVert's averaging 20/7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.7 minutes so far this playoffs.
