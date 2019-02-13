LeVert, who is on a minutes limit, will enter the starting five Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

In his third game back from injury, LeVert will join the starting five. In 14 previous starts, he's averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 29.7 minutes. However, it's unlikely he reaches that minutes threshold as he continues to ease himself back into action.