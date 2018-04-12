Nets' Caris LeVert: Starting Wednesday's season finale
LeVert will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics.
The Nets are set to be without the likes of DeMarre Carroll (hip), Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) and Joe Harris (ankle) on Wednesday, so despite being fresh off an injury, LeVert will jump into the starting five and is set for an expanded workload. Prior to missing the Nets' last game with an injury, LeVert had averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals across six prior games, though a potential increase in usage could help him increase those numbers overall.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....