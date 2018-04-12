LeVert will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics.

The Nets are set to be without the likes of DeMarre Carroll (hip), Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) and Joe Harris (ankle) on Wednesday, so despite being fresh off an injury, LeVert will jump into the starting five and is set for an expanded workload. Prior to missing the Nets' last game with an injury, LeVert had averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals across six prior games, though a potential increase in usage could help him increase those numbers overall.