LeVert scored 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over the Bulls.

While he didn't repeat his triple-double performance from Friday or his 51-point eruption against the Celtics from Mar. 3, LeVert still delivered a very nice fantasy line. The 25-year-old wing has scored in double digits in 15 straight games since moving into the starting five for the Nets, averaging 24.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over that stretch.