Nets' Caris LeVert: Stays productive Sunday
LeVert scored 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over the Bulls.
While he didn't repeat his triple-double performance from Friday or his 51-point eruption against the Celtics from Mar. 3, LeVert still delivered a very nice fantasy line. The 25-year-old wing has scored in double digits in 15 straight games since moving into the starting five for the Nets, averaging 24.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.7 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.