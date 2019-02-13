LeVert remains on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Wednesday marks LeVert's third game back from a scary foot injury that cost him 42 games. Most recently, he played 23 minutes against the Raptors, and in his 38 total minutes since his return, he's racked up 17 points, eight assists, six steals, two rebounds and a block.