Nets' Caris LeVert: Still out Friday
LeVert (thumb) will not play Friday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
LeVert hasn't played since Nov. 10, as he's been recovering from surgery on his right thumb. His next opportunity to play arrives Thursday against the Knicks.
