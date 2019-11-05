LeVert produced 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 135-125 win over the Pelicans.

LeVert was outstanding offensively while providing solid counting stats overall. He has been a bit inconsistent as he tries to fit in alongside Kyrie Irving here in the early going, but LeVert is the clear second scoring option and remains a quality contributor across all fantasy formats.