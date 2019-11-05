Nets' Caris LeVert: Strong showing in Monday's win
LeVert produced 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 135-125 win over the Pelicans.
LeVert was outstanding offensively while providing solid counting stats overall. He has been a bit inconsistent as he tries to fit in alongside Kyrie Irving here in the early going, but LeVert is the clear second scoring option and remains a quality contributor across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...