LeVert (hand) finished with 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 116-113 loss to the Heat.

LeVert's counting stats were solid enough, but the poor shooting from the field and three-point range diminished the overall impact of his line. Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, LeVert acknowledged after the game that the bruised right hand that rendered him questionable heading into the contest is "definitely not 100 percent," but the 25-year-old wing doesn't expect to require any X-rays or further examinations for the injury. He'll have two days to recover further from the injury before the Nets return to action Tuesday in Boston.