Nets' Caris LeVert: Suffers gruesome injury
LeVert was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair after suffering what appears to be a significant ankle injury Monday against Minnesota, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
LeVert went down in a heap and was unable to make it off the court without assistance. It's safe to assume he won't return to Monday's contest, and his availability for the remainder of the season is certainly a concern at this point. The team hasn't released any details regarding the injury just yet, but expect more information to surface after further evaluation.
