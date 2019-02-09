Nets' Caris LeVert: Swipes five steals in 15 minutes
LeVert supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five steals, four assists, and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 125-106 loss to the Bulls.
LeVert returned to the lineup following a 42-game absence due to a dislocated foot. While his playing time was limited as expected, LeVert was superb, matching his career high in steals while contributing in every category except blocks and treys. The team is likely to work him back slowly though, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect to see LeVert log heavy minutes in the near future.
