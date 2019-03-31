LeVert totaled 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four steals, two rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in the Nets' win over the Celtics on Saturday.

LeVert finished with a well-rounded stat line in Saturday's win, including four steals. He's been a serviceable fantasy asset this season, averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He's continued to raise his play each of his three seasons in the NBA, though he's dealt with a litany of injuries along the way. Should he finally stay healthy, he could take a big step forward next season.