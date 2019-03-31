Nets' Caris LeVert: Swipes four steals in win
LeVert totaled 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four steals, two rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in the Nets' win over the Celtics on Saturday.
LeVert finished with a well-rounded stat line in Saturday's win, including four steals. He's been a serviceable fantasy asset this season, averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He's continued to raise his play each of his three seasons in the NBA, though he's dealt with a litany of injuries along the way. Should he finally stay healthy, he could take a big step forward next season.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.