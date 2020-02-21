Nets' Caris LeVert: Takes 29 shots
LeVert racked up 25 points (9-29 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 39 minutes Thursday night, as the Nets fell to the 76ers 112-104.
His 25 points were a team-high, but his 29 shots tell a more complete story. LeVert was inefficient and easily blew away his previous high of 22 attempts from early in the season. Still, the fearless approach is a plus for fantasy purposes. Outside of Spencer Dinwiddie, LeVert is the primary beneficiary of Kyrie Irving's shutdown (shoulder) and can be expected to regularly eclipse the 20 point and maybe even 20 shot threshold.
