Nets' Caris LeVert: Takes part in contact-based work
LeVert took part in contact-based drills during Monday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert's participation in contact work during practice is a significant step in his return from right thumb surgery. It's unclear if he'll play in Thursday's game against the Knicks but, if LeVert's able to string together a couple of additional practices prior to the game, there's a realistic chance he could target that date for his return.
