Nets' Caris LeVert: Taking contact from teammates
LeVert (thumb) has progressed from taking contact from coaches to taking contact from teammates, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Lewis notes this is a "big step" in LeVert's recovery. LeVert remains without a firm timetable, so it's unclear when he may return to the court. More information should be available as he continues to hit various milestones in his recovery.
