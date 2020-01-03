Nets' Caris LeVert: Targeting Saturday return
LeVert (thumb) is on track to return for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
LeVert has been sidelined since Nov. 10 after undergoing right thumb surgery, but he's targeting a return to the lineup in Brooklyn's upcoming matchup. His return is timely for the Nets, as Garrett Temple has been nursing a knee injury and missed Thursday's game as a result. Expect an official update on LeVert's availability for Saturday closer to tip.
