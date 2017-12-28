LeVert produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 loss to the Nets.

The second-year guard's point total off the bench was a team high on a night when the starting five played limited minutes. LeVert has been a virtual lock for double-digit scoring contributions in his second-unit role, as he's accomplished the feat in 11 of 13 December contests and is averaging 14.4 points on 50.4 percent shooting (including 44.9 percent from three-point range) for the month.