Nets' Caris LeVert: To be limited Saturday
LeVert (thumb) will play Saturday against the Raptors with a wrap on his hand and a limit on his minutes, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
LeVert is set to return to the floor after missing seven weeks due to thumb surgery, but he won't play his full role right away. He's expected to see time at both guard spots. Exactly how many minutes the Nets will allow him to play is not yet clear.
