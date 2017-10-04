LeVert (ankle) will sit out Thursday's preseason game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Both LeVert and Allen Crabbe (ankle) were unable to go through Wednesday's practice, and there's no real reason to rush them back , so they'll miss a second straight game Thursday. He'll likely need to put in a full practice in order to be cleared for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, but look for DeMarre Carroll to pick up another start at small forward in the meantime.