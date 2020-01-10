Nets' Caris LeVert: To see another spike in minutes
LeVert is expected to have his minutes limit raised Friday against Miami, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert logged 22 minutes Tuesday against the Thunder, and he'll likely play around 25 minutes Friday after the team revealed his restriction is once again being raised. He didn't disappoint in just his second game back, pouring in 20 points while securing six boards.
