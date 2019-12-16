Nets' Caris LeVert: Travels with team to New Orleans
LeVert (thumb) traveled with the team ahead of Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
LeVert appears to be nearing a return from a 17-game absence stemming from right thumb surgery. It's unclear if he'll be made available Tuesday, but his inclusion with the team indicates that there's a chance he could make a return at some point during the two-game road trip.
