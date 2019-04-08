Nets' Caris LeVert: Well-rounded line in win
LeVert totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 28 minutes in the Nets' win over the Pacers on Sunday.
LeVert contributed across the stat sheet on Sunday, dropping 18 points in the Nets' win. He's enjoyed a productive 21.0 points 4.0 assists and 3.5 boards over his last two games.
