Nets' Caris LeVert: Will be available vs. Celtics
LeVert will be available for Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
A sore foot kept LeVert out of Monday's win over Chicago, but he's been given the green light to return for Game 82 as the Nets close out the regular season. The 23-year-old is coming off of a 13-point, eight-assists performance Saturday in Chicago.
