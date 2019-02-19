Coach Kenny Atkinson said the team will evaluate LeVert on Tuesday afternoon, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

The hope is that LeVert isn't dealing with any residual effects of the ankle injury that cost him nearly three months, but given that he played in only three games before the break, the Nets will be extra cautious with the prized young guard. LeVert made his return on Feb. 8 against Chicago, playing 15 minutes and finishing with 11 points, four assists and five steals. He followed up with 23 minutes in a loss to Toronto three days later before returning to the starting lineup and seeing 30 minutes in the Nets' final game before the break. In that win over Cleveland, LeVert had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.