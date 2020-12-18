LeVert (knee) will come off the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
LeVert will be eased into the rotation in his return from a knee issue as he will come off the bench. The 26-year-old wing will likely return to the starting lineup once he is considered fully healthy.
