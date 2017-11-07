LeVert will shift to a bench role for Monday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

LeVert has been outplayed by Allen Crabbe in recent games, so Crabbe earns the promotion to the top unit Monday, with LeVert headed to a bench role. While LeVert could see a few less minutes as a reserve, it shouldn't cost him too much playing time considering the Nets are still without Jeremy Lin (knee) for the season. Look for LeVert to be the first wing off the bench behind Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll.