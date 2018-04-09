Nets' Caris LeVert: Will not play Monday
LeVert (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.
LeVert, who is dealing with lingering right foot tendinitis, was originally listed a doubtful for Monday's contest, so his absence was fully expected, and there doesn't appear to be any reason for the young shooting guard to return for Wednesday's season finale in Boston. With fellow wing Joe Harris listed as questionable with left ankle soreness, the Nets could be fairly light on guard depth Monday night, which could result in a heavy workload for Allen Crabbe.
