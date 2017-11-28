LeVert will enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Rockets.

The Nets are set to be without both Allen Crabbe (back) and DeMarre Carroll (illness) Monday, which means LeVert will start alongside Joe Harris on the wing as fill-ins. The two aforementioned absences leave a huge hole in terms of wing minutes, so LeVert should get as a big a workload as he can handle. That means a sizable increase in his overall fantasy value for the time being, though it's still unclear how long Carroll and Crabbe will be out for.