Nets' Caris LeVert: Will pick up start Monday
LeVert will enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Rockets.
The Nets are set to be without both Allen Crabbe (back) and DeMarre Carroll (illness) Monday, which means LeVert will start alongside Joe Harris on the wing as fill-ins. The two aforementioned absences leave a huge hole in terms of wing minutes, so LeVert should get as a big a workload as he can handle. That means a sizable increase in his overall fantasy value for the time being, though it's still unclear how long Carroll and Crabbe will be out for.
More News
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Bench-leading point total in loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Eight-point tally off bench Saturday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Will move to bench role Monday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Fills up box score in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Starting at shooting guard Sunday•
-
Nets' Caris LeVert: Active for Sunday's exhibition•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.