Nets' Caris LeVert: Will play Monday vs. Bulls
LeVert (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
LeVert has been sidelined since before the All-Star break, missing each of the last five games. However, he's apparently made a full recovery and is expected to take the court Monday. Considering the lengthy absence and the fact that the Nets are headed into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance LeVert is limited in his first game back, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit. On the season, LeVert is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals acrosss 26.1 minutes. His return should lead to less minutes for the likes of Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...