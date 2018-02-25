LeVert (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

LeVert has been sidelined since before the All-Star break, missing each of the last five games. However, he's apparently made a full recovery and is expected to take the court Monday. Considering the lengthy absence and the fact that the Nets are headed into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance LeVert is limited in his first game back, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit. On the season, LeVert is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals acrosss 26.1 minutes. His return should lead to less minutes for the likes of Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe.