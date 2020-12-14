Coach Steve Nash said Monday that LeVert (knee) will be available for Friday's preseason game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
A bruised knee kept LeVert out of Sunday's exhibition opener, but he'll return to full-contact practice Tuesday and, barring a setback, will be available to make his season debut Friday night. Perhaps of more interest to fantasy managers is the fact that Nash implied Sunday that he may bring LeVert off the bench to begin the regular season.
