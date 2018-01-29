Nets' Caris LeVert: Will remain out Tuesday
LeVert (groin) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.
LeVert is slated to miss a second straight game with a groin injury and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance is somewhat concerning. In his place Saturday, both Joe Harris (31 minutes) and Nik Stauskas (33 minutes) saw hefty workloads off the bench and will likely do so again heading into Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...