LeVert (groin) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.

LeVert is slated to miss a second straight game with a groin injury and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance is somewhat concerning. In his place Saturday, both Joe Harris (31 minutes) and Nik Stauskas (33 minutes) saw hefty workloads off the bench and will likely do so again heading into Tuesday's contest.