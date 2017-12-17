Nets' Caris LeVert: Will return to bench role Sunday
LeVert will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
LeVert and Joe Harris picked up fill-in starts on Friday with both DeMarre Carroll (rest) and Allen Crabbe (knee) out. However, Carroll and Crabbe have been cleared for a return and will take on their typical spots in the top unit Sunday, which sends LeVert back to the bench. That said, LeVert has averaged 28.7 minutes over the last six games, so he shouldn't see much of a role reduction with the demotion.
