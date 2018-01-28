LeVert has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves with a sore left groin, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

LeVert appears to have aggravated his groin during Friday's loss to the Bucks, forcing him to sit out the second night of Brooklyn's back-to-back set. Look for Allen Crabbe, Joe Harris and Nik Stauskas to benefit from LeVert's absence. He'll have a couple of days to rest and recover before the team's next game, which comes Tuesday against the Knicks.