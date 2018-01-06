LeVert (groin) will be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, LeVert's left groin strain will cause him to miss a second consecutive contest. In his stead, Spencer Dinwiddie will likely absorb most of the team's ballhandling duties, while Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris are strong candidates to see extra run.

