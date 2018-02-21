Nets' Caris LeVert: Won't play Thursday
LeVert (knee) went through parts of Wednesday's practice, though will not play during Thursday's contest against the Hornets, Bryan Fonseca of the Queens Ledger reports.
LeVert, despite the extended rest due to the All-Star break, will miss a fifth straight contest while recovering from a right knee sprain. In his absence, Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe should continue seeing extended run.
More News
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...