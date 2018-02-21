LeVert (knee) went through parts of Wednesday's practice, though will not play during Thursday's contest against the Hornets, Bryan Fonseca of the Queens Ledger reports.

LeVert, despite the extended rest due to the All-Star break, will miss a fifth straight contest while recovering from a right knee sprain. In his absence, Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe should continue seeing extended run.

