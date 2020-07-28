Chiozza supplied two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four steals, three rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage loss to the Jazz.

Dating back to his college days, Chiozza has been known as a steady playmaker who can make plays in the pick-and-roll and play with pace. He's not the most reliable scorer, but Chiozza could be an excellent option for fantasy purposes given that he seems primed to hold down the starting point guard gig.