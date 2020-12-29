Chiozza scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in a 116-111 overtime loss to Memphis on Monday.

The two-way guard scored five points in a close fourth quarter to help send Monday's contest to overtime. Chiozza wouldn't contribute much offensively in the extra period shooting 0-for-3 from the field to close the game. The 25-year-old showed promise in his first appearance for Brooklyn this year and will likely be seen more during games in which Kyrie Irving is resting, especially after the season-ending injury to Spencer Dinwiddie.