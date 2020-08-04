Chiozza went for 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3PT) and 10 assists in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee.

It wasn't the most efficient afternoon for Chiozza, but he contribute to a three-point barrage that saw the Nets go 21-of-57 from beyond the arc in the improbable victory. Chiozza played a team-high 31 minutes, but he'll likely sink back into a more reduced role once Caris LeVert and Joe Harris are back in the lineup.