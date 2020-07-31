Chiozza will draw his first NBA start during Friday's opener against the Magic, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Chiozza will be the Nets' starting point guard for the restarted season. In the final five games before the hiatus, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 19.2 minutes.
