Chiozza departed Tuesday's game against Orlando due to a right adductor and he will not return, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports. After the game, coach Jacque Vaughn told the media that he believes Chiozza will be ready for the postseason.
Chiozza got the start at point guard with Caris LeVert resting, and he played 21 minutes before exiting early in the fourth quarter. He finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and four steals.
