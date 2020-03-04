Chiozza played a career-high 21 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Nets' 129-120 overtime win over the Celtics, finishing with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie wasn't battling any foul trouble, but coach Kenny Atkinson elected to restrict his playing time while the Nets fell behind by 17 after three quarters. Chiozza and several other reserves picked up added playing time in the fourth as a result, and Atkinson continued to ride those players after the Nets mounted a big comeback to extend the game to overtime. Expect Chiozza's playing time to take a big hit Wednesday against the Grizzlies, as Dinwiddie had been averaging 32.4 minutes in his prior 11 games since re-entering the starting five in place of Kyrie Irving (shoulder).