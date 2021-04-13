Chiozza will start at point guard in Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

With Brooklyn dealing with absences from Kyrie Irving (personal), James Harden (hamstring) and Tyler Johnson (knee), Chiozza will step in for his first start of the season. Over the last five games, the 25-year-old has posted averages of 4.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game.