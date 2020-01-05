Chiozza signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Washington rewarded Chiozza by converting his deal to a two-way contract in October, and he averaged 12.7 minutes in 10 games at the NBA level before being waived in mid-December. The 24-year-old will provide backcourt depth for the Nets while Kyrie Irving continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Chiozza is likely to spend significant time with the Long Island Nets in the G League.