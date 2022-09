Chiozza signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets on Friday.

Chiozza spent the 2021-22 season with the Warriors, appearing in 34 games while averaging 2.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per contest. Chiozza played with the Nets for two seasons prior to joining the 2022 NBA champions, so he already has some familiarity with the organization.